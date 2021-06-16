'This has been out of control.' San Francisco's chain drug stores have a shoplifting problem

Last month, San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Ahsha Safai held a hearing to discuss the city's shoplifting problem, and retailers including Walgreens and CVS spoke up about the issue.

"This has been out of control," Safai said at the hearing. "People are scared to go into these stores: seniors, people with disabilities, children. And it's just happening brazenly. We can't just as a city throw up our hands and say this is OK."

Theft at Walgreens stores in San Francisco is four times the average of its stores across the country, Caruso said, and spending on security guards in San Francisco is 35 times more than the chain's average in other cities.

Ben Dugan, CVS director of organized retail crime and corporate investigations, also provided internal data at the hearing showing similar issues concentrated in San Francisco. There are 155 CVS stores in the Bay Area, including 12 in San Francisco; yet those 12 stores make up 26% of all shoplifting incidents in the region, CVS said.

He called San Francisco "one of the epicenters of organized retail crime" and said the items are being stolen with the intent of selling them for re-profit.