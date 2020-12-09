This extremely intense gym is expanding even as Covid cases soar

"It was definitely a helpful stopgap. Unfortunately, because of the length of what's happened, it really wasn't enough," said Long. "Another round would not just sustain Orangetheory, but fitness brands in general through another wave."

The bipartisan relief package being negotiated in Washington this week includes funding for additional PPP loans.

Though coronavirus vaccines could be authorized within days, Long said Orangetheory is modeling very conservatively for 2021. The goal is for revenue to total 55% to 65% of 2019 levels.

"We'll still be in a position to bounce back even if this extends through the back half of next year," Long said.

Can virtual training substitute for in-person workouts?

To get through the winter, Orangetheory will lean heavily on technology.

In Canada, the company recently rolled out OT Live, a virtual platform that allows members to get real-time training and motivation from coaches who can see their workouts and even their heart rates. Members can choose who in the virtual class can see them.