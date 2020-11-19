This exchange on Trump's outrageous voter fraud claims is just stunning

When Martin notes that Biden didn't cheat and that the reason Republicans believe he did is "because it's being stoked every day" by Trump and his allies, McCarthy's response is that Biden was "appeasing the left" during the course of the campaign.

Huh? What does Biden's "appeasing" (or not) of the left have to do with the President making a series of demonstrably false claims about election interference and voter fraud? Or with the fact that 7 in 10 Republicans seem to believe these claims despite the fact that there is simply zero evidence of their veracity?

I'll answer those questions for you: It has NOTHING to do with the voter fraud beliefs held by many Republicans. Literally zero.

And by the way, there's ample evidence that Biden is not in fact taking his orders from the liberal left of his party -- as Trump insisted during the campaign and McCarthy argues (admittedly in a massive non sequitur) here.

"I beat the socialist," Biden told a Wisconsin crowd at a September campaign rally. "That's how I got elected. That's how I got the nomination. Do I look like a socialist? Look at my career — my whole career. I am not a socialist."