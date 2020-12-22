This billionaire warns that America's massive wealth gap could lead to conflict

And yet parts of the US economy are booming. Housing is on fire, tech companies are minting money and stock prices have never been higher.

"This Covid-19 crisis has both made worse, but also just pulled the covers off of the extraordinary inequity in our society and around the world," Rajiv Shah, president of the Rockefeller Foundation, told CNN Business in a recent interview.

"We've seen wealthy families and communities do quite well through the digital acceleration and high asset values that low interest rates and loose monetary policy have enabled," Shah added. "And we've seen working families in America and around the world suffer dramatically."

Repairing the American dream

Dalio said the United States must tackle its inequality problem head-on by investing in the future. He emphasized the need to boost productivity by improving healthcare, infrastructure and especially education.

"If we don't have broad productivity and employment, which comes from education and jobs programs and such, then we're going to have a continuation and worsening of the great polarity, and I think that'll be a problem," he said.

As an example, Dalio highlighted the fact that some students don't have access to computers or high-speed Internet.