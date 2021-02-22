This 29-year-old cancer survivor is set to be the youngest American ever in space

Despite the circumstances, Arceneaux described her time at St. Jude as one that "allowed me to be a kid." She pulled pranks on her doctors with the other patients and put on dance performances, with an IV in tow.

"I can credit St. Jude for that because of the incredibly inspiring place that it was, and the staff that treated me like family," Arceneaux said. That's why, Arceneaux said, she became an ambassador for the hospital and, years after fully recovering from her cancer, she studied to become a physician assistant with the hope of joining the hospital's staff. She now works with leukemia and lymphoma patients.

Though she said she fell in love with space during a trip to a NASA center on a family vacation pre-cancer, and she has two siblings that work in aerospace, she didn't have any personal space-faring aspirations before the Inspiration 4 opportunity came along. She was more focused on Earthly travels, taking time away from work to visit places including Nicaragua, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Morocco, New Zealand, Switzerland, Mexico with the goal of one day visiting all seven continents.

Her spaceflight plans will put a hold on finishing that goal, but she said it was an opportunity she could not pass up.