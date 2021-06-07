They survived one of the worst school shootings in American history. Now they're graduating.

The pandemic presented a different layer of challenges and disruption to their lives. Both Hogg and Harrison spent most of their senior year learning from home and -- like students across the country -- they faced the harsh disappointment of canceled homecomings, canceled college visits and, generally, canceled teenage life.

"I just didn't get the regular John Hughes senior high school stuff," Hogg says, half-joking. "It's been awful ... with everything else going on in the world it's compounded our trauma."

But an in an odd way, the pandemic also brought along a bit of comfort. Harrison says they finally weren't alone in their isolation.

"I definitely feel like I got a lot more isolated, but I also strangely felt less alone, because almost every high school across the nation was feeling exactly the way I felt," she admits. "In my other years, with everything that was going on with my high school, it felt like we were the only ones."

Covid-19 also brought a strange comfort to Denise Harrison, Brooke's mom. "The strange thing about this past year and a half of Covid is that she's been in my house the entire time. So actually that's been so good for me," she says. "As much as she missed out on so much, she was home safe."

'Hold on'