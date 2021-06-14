They say he once protected Biden. Now jailed American's parents want President to stand up for their son

"Hello to my dear family," the letter read. "Last week I received one letter from Lina. It said: 'Trevor, how are you doing and where are you now?' I replied at once. I haven't received any other letters. I don't know whether you will receive this letter from me or not."

He went on to talk of his Covid diagnosis and medical problems and to ask for toilet paper, water and meat to be sent to him. He even asked if the US embassy in Moscow and State Department were aware of his case.

Reed was last able to call his parents on May 20. The letter has added to their concern, they said in their statement.

"Throughout his captivity, Russian authorities have gone out of their way not to provide Trevor with basic health care and given that, the news about Trevor having pain in his lungs has us terribly worried," they wrote.

"For the last 3 weeks, we have respectfully asked the Russian government to allow Trevor to call us and allow the embassy to visit him to no avail, and we'd like to ask President Putin to let us speak to Trevor, restore his access to send and receive letters and for authorities to be completely transparent about whatever minimal care they provided him."