'They restricted our freedoms': CPAC speakers push back against Covid restrictions

"That state decided to cancel us because they said this was unsafe," Schlapp said. "And I said to myself, I'll be damned if I'll be the first ACU chairman in 50 years to not have CPAC."

While Florida's restrictions are looser than in some other states, there is a mask mandate inside the hotel. Hotel employees and posted signs remind people to wear masks and social distance.

Adherence to these safety protocols among attendees has been mixed. Most attendees are wearing masks, although there are plenty of people who do not. None of the speakers or panel participants are wearing masks on the main stage.

About an hour into Friday morning's session, an announcement from organizers reminding people to follow the rules of the hotel and wear their masks was met with some grumbling from the audience.

With those rules in place, DeSantis, a Republican, touted his own record on coronavirus and blasted other states for being too strict.

"For those of you who aren't from Florida, welcome to our oasis of freedom. We are an oasis of freedom in a nation that's suffering in many parts of the country under the yoke of oppressive lockdowns," he said, noting that schools were open in Florida.