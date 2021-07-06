'They need a radical restructure': Six months after January 6, Capitol Police struggling to adapt to threats

Meanwhile, threats against lawmakers are up significantly in 2021, and over the past few weeks, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI have issued warnings of the potential for summer violence tied to conspiracy theories that Trump will return to the presidency in August. There have also been reports that the fencing surrounding the Capitol may come down as early as July 8.

At a recent roll call meeting for rank-and-file officers, the department's new intelligence director was asked what preparations were being made in response to the conspiracy theories being shared online -- and whether they could prompt pro-Trump supporters to once again descend on the Capitol. According to one source who described the meeting, the response was that nothing was being done yet, but the situation was being monitored -- which the person said felt like status quo.

"What are we going to do different once the fence comes down?" said another officer. "We haven't made any changes to prepare for it -- zero -- that's what I'm worried about."