They love each other but Covid has torn them apart

Serbia is not currently on the US travel ban list, which means Jasper should be able to travel to the United States after more than 14 days in Belgrade, unless the rule changes.

Requirements are changing constantly for all travelers, with countries adopting new policies like self-funded hotel quarantines or tests prior to departure and after arrival. While making travel more complicated, Jasper hopes these will pave the way for countries to safely reopen borders.

"We are committed to quarantining, getting tested, keeping everyone safe," she says. "We don't want to get sick; we don't want to get others to get sick. We just want to be with our loved ones, create our lives and build up our families."

Looking ahead

In December 2019, when Javier came back to Spain after a vacation with Kazakh Nazym, he had just proposed to her.

"We came back to our countries very happy, dreaming of a life together," Javier, who did not want to give his surname for personal reasons, tells CNN.

But, he says, the life project "has been paralyzed for more than a year, with the uncertainty of not knowing how long this will last, and the pain of being far in this difficult time.