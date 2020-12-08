'They left us for dead.' Tigray refugees tell of horrors after Ethiopian troops vowed they'd be safe

Huyeet is limping as he crosses the border, his leg bandaged with dirty gauze.

As he enters Sudan, fleeing Ethiopia's Tigray province, border guards direct him to the first aid tent nearby.

The medical facilities here are basic and Huyeet grimaces as the grimy dressing is unraveled, revealing a gunshot wound.

Huyeet is 24, and like many of the people CNN met as they crossed the border, he refuses to give his surname. Even here, so far from home, he says he feels unsafe.

Huyeet says that when the Ethiopian Army captured his hometown, Humera, its soldiers reassured Huyeet and those with him that they would be safe.

Then the Ethiopian troops withdrew.

"The Amhara militia [Fano] came and I was shot in my leg with a bullet and as I fell on the ground the blood of the other wounded bodies splashed onto my face," Huyeet said.

"As the militiamen came to inspect the bodies to see who was living and who was dead, they saw that I was covered with blood," he recalled. "They thought I was dead, so they threw me into a stream."