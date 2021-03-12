'They are like a family': How esports has helped its fans get through lockdown

Liquid+ is the new one-stop-shop for everything you need to know about the team. On the online platform, fans can win points for engaging with the team's social media which can in turn earn them special experiences with their favorite team and players.

It also provides a space for fans to talk to one another and play specialized games.

"It's very exciting to get some kind of reward for what you do there with them, simply because it's some kind of reward for things that you're already doing," says Romann.

The new platform encourages fans to connect their social media accounts allowing Team Liquid a chance to learn more about its fan base and tailor content accordingly.

In many ways, Liquid+ is the first of its kind and Arhancet says it won't be long before other teams follow suit.

"I think it's good that other esports teams are thinking about it in this way, and I think it will overall help the esports ecosystem," he says.

"I'm kind of glad to see that kind of innovation happen by other teams. It will level up what we're doing."