These 'vaccine hunters' are getting their shots ahead of schedule by gaming the system

And that situation is different still than that of the "entrepreneurial" vaccine searchers, like Medina and Johnson, who seek out the leftover doses.

"Can we say that entrepreneurialism is an absolute wrong?" Goldstein said. "It's difficult, because we do have a capitalist and merit-based system. We encourage people to network, be scrappy, persistent, determined in getting what they want."

There's privilege, too, in having the time and resources to spend hours scouring for leftover doses, Goldstein said. If only the people who can afford it are able to get vaccinated early, disparities in the rate of who's getting vaccinated will only become more severe.

Johnson said some members of the Facebook group have even crossed state lines to get vaccinated.

A few traveled to rural towns in Mississippi, where health departments have had trouble disseminating all of their allotted doses because residents are hesitant to take the vaccine, he said.