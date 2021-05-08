These twins were like two peas in a pod -- except when Covid-19 struck

Rasmussen said that means identical twins aren't identical in the genetic code of the cells that make up their immune system.

"So, genetically identical twins are actually not genetically identical in terms of the repertoire of antibody-producing B cells and T cells that they have. That could also factor into how they're going to respond and how effectively they're going to clear a given infection," she said.

Together again

Kelly and Kimberly are very curious about what led to their divergent experiences and hope that their experiences can help others understand Covid-19 better.

"It's a very warming feeling to know that we are part of something that's going to help people in the future get some understanding of how to control [Covid]," said Kimberly.

Kelly added: "I do want to get an understanding of why the outcome was so different. Just to refrain from going through that, I would like to know."

The mysteries of the immune system aside, for the twins, the most important thing was getting Kimberly healthy enough to be reunited with her sister.

Kelly said that the first time Kimberly was well enough to speak on the phone, she "cried like a baby" with relief.