These twin sisters are college basketball stars and have 3 million TikTok followers. Now they're cashing in

When they were 3 or 4 it was not enough for them to just dive into the family swimming pool -- they would do back flips, Tom Cavinder said. When the girls laced up at the skating rink for the first time, they moved like they'd done it for years. By their second lap around the rink they were skating backward, he said.

"They have such a chip on their shoulder because of their size," their dad said.

Before they reached high school the twins were already getting offers from colleges to play basketball. But their fame has not changed them, he said.

"They are good kids, they go to church on their own ... they really care about other people," Tom Cavinder said. "When you take all of the basketball stuff away, we want all of our girls to be good people, and we want them to build their own successes."

Student athletes are jumping into uncharted waters

College athletics rake in billions of dollars, but the NCAA has long argued that restrictions on student athletes are necessary to ensure they maintain amateur status and don't blur the line between college and professional sports.