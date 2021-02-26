These stocks are set to benefit from a post-Covid travel rebound

Expedia has been hurt by the pandemic, Klein noted. But he thinks the stock — which has lagged AIrbnb since December — has more room to run. VRBO has been gaining share on Airbnb when looking at search trends on Google for home rentals, he said, and that's a good sign for Expedia.

Meanwhile, Expedia CEO Peter Kern said earlier this month that VRBO is the clear bright spot for the company right now. VRBO's strength helped to boost the company's overall revenue per room figures — a key metric for Expedia — in the latest quarter.

And Klein pointed out that Expedia, one of many spinoffs of Barry Diller's IAC, could one day look to take advantage of VRBO's growth by selling shares of it as a public company. Diller is Expedia's chairman.

"Expedia has opportunistic managers and Diller is not someone to sit on his hands. It would not be shocking if Expedia tried to monetize the VRBO stake," Klein said.

But Expedia will likely benefit even if it decides to keep VRBO within the corporate fold.

Brian Fitzgerald, an analyst with Wells Fargo, wrote in a recent report that he's bullish on Expedia shares mainly because of "VRBO's continued strength" and a view that "pent-up leisure travel demand...operational improvements and cost cuts should reward investors."