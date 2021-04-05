These schools are planning free summer camps and teacher pay rises with stimulus money

Students at Monroe, like all students across the Tulsa public schools, will get access to free after-school care, starting this year. Free summer school day camps that include academics as well as activities like biking will be available, as well as free one-on-one tutoring for students who want it. And for high school seniors, there will be "Operation Graduation," a program that will help students catch up in the evenings to ensure they can get their diplomas this year.

Planning for growth

Many of the plans are aimed at helping students get back up to speed, and deal with the academic and emotional fallout from remote learning. But they're also the kinds of things school systems like Tulsa have wanted to do for a long time.

Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist said the federal money will "not only provide direct services to our children and families and make sure that we're helping them to recover from the pandemic, but it's also going to help us grow and expand."

Gist said she can now afford to pay her teachers more, which she believes will mean less turnover.

The stimulus money from last month's law is scheduled to last until 2024, though Gist hopes the changes it pays for will stick around even after the extra resources are used up.