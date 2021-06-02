These locally elected officials posted or openly supported QAnon conspiracy theories. Here's what happened after they took office

The sides disagree on whether those posts will have any impact on people in the community who see them and what example they set for students.

In fact, several students at the protest who back Facchinello and are lacrosse teammates with her son, said not only have the protests gone too far, but they agree with some QAnon views.

High school junior A.J. Smith is one of them.

"I think personally, QAnon, parts of it are real. I mean, people say it's just conspiracy, but some of it's pretty real. Some of it's ridiculous, obviously," he said. Smith goes on to explain how "shady things" are happening in Washington, DC, and Hollywood.

Either way, it boils down to one basic thing, Smith said: "If she posted something about it that's her right."

'We're at the beginning of this, not the end'

Facchinello isn't the only candidate linked with views connected to QAnon to attract local attention and cause some dissension in the communities where they were elected.