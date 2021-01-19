These coronavirus variants are keeping scientists awake at night

Any viral strain can become more common because of what's known as the founder effect. "The founder effect is a matter of a virus being in the right place at the right time," Armstrong said. If a particular strain happens to be circulating when transmission increases because of human behavior, that strain will ride along and become more common not because it spreads more easily, but simply because it was there.

In a pre-print -- a study that's posted online but not reviewed by a medical or scientific journal -- a team at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles said they found this variant in 36% of samples taken from 192 patients at the hospital in late November and December, and in 24% of samples from southern California

The California Department of Public Health said the variant was "increasingly" turning up around the state.

Right now the US is doing a poor job of what's known as genomic surveillance, Armstrong said. "We don't have gold standard sequencing-based surveillance like the UK has," Armstrong said. That may explain why the UK spotted B.1.1.7 before the US did.

Staffers who might be doing this kind of testing instead are running tests to diagnose coronavirus infections in people. "State labs have just been overwhelmed. A lot of staff that were doing sequencing are doing PCR testing instead," he said.