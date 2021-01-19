These Black voters in Georgia say they're hopeful for the future after seeing their state vote blue

"I have two young sons and just to see people in office that looked like me gives me hope for the future, the future for them," Tagan Lovett told CNN.

Lovett and her friends, Tierra Carter and Lisan Douglas, said they are excited and hopeful that the outcome of these elections will help change the US for the better.

"I'm ready for the change. I'm done with the division, and I'm ready for us to unite as a country slowly. I know it's not going to happen overnight. It's not going to happen in four years, eight years, maybe even 20, but just a different direction," Carter said.

"Hopefully, we'll have someone in an office that cares about the people, like actually cares about the people," Douglas told CNN. "We have a lot of politicians that say they do, and they speak all this rhetoric, but they show no action."

Douglas said she's ready to see action from lawmakers and officials. "We've heard it all the talk. We've heard all the speeches," she said. "Let's see the action what's going to happen. Let's get it done."

In the face of political divisions that have rocked the country -- and which hit their nadir during the January 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump -- these voters think the new faces can help the US turn a new chapter.