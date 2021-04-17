These are the victims of the Indianapolis FedEx shooting

"We were blessed by the Lord to have such a fun-loving, caring daughter as the baby of our family," they wrote.

Blackwell played basketball and soccer and had "a tough game face" that "quickly turned to a smile outside of competition," they said.

She was a straight-A student who graduated from high school last year and her parents described their daughter as "tenacious in everything she did."

Blackwell dreamed of being a police officer because she wanted to help people, her parents said.

"Although that dream has been cut short, we believe that right now she is rejoicing in heaven with her Savior," they wrote.

Amarjit Sekhon

Amarjit Sekhon immigrated to the United States in 2004 and moved to Indianapolis in 2019 to be closer to her family, according to Rimpi Girn, a close family friend, who thought of Sekhon as an aunt.

Girn told CNN that Sekhon had been working at the FedEx facility since November on the 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. shift.

Sekhon is survived by her husband and two sons, ages 13 and 19.

"It's hard when your mom went to work and she's not coming back tomorrow," Girn said about Sekhon's sons.