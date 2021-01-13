 Skip to main content
These 10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump on Wednesday

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin says some colleagues surfed the wave of populism to their benefit, and now the curl of the wave is coming over their heads.

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon charging him with "incitement of insurrection." Among the vote were 10 House Republicans. That includes:

  1. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
  2. Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming
  3. Rep. John Katko of New York
  4. Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan
  5. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington
  6. Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington
  7. Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan
  8. Rep. Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio
  9. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina
  10. Rep. David Valadao of California

