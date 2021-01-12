There's only one way to stop violent extremists

Trump and a small subgroup of his most radicalized and violent supporters, who include White supremacists and Neo-Nazis, are responsible for this dark chapter. Nothing can justify their sedition. But beyond this specific situation, it would be simplistic to believe that extreme ways of thinking reside exclusively within the right. All extremes are bound together by their intolerance for "the other." The far-left's tendency to call others out and automatically cast judgment harms all of society by stifling the critical thinking, nuanced debate, and exchange of differing ideas that lead to progress -- the very progress for which progressives advocate. If people feel "cancelled" or too intimidated to speak up, their repressed feelings are more likely to fester under the surface and emerge later in a more extreme form. The gap between both sides grows, leaving a vacuum of misunderstanding and division.