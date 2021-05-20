There's no bipartisanship in DC. It's oligarchy

"It's very much like an oligarchy," he said. "And I, I know when I use that phrase maybe or that word, people might think that's too strong, but I really believe that's what it's like. I don't think there is really a legislative body at this point."

Why not?

"For the most part, the speaker of the House and the Senate majority leader, and to some extent the minority leaders in each party, run the show. Along with the president of the United States. And the other people are just there to press buttons...It's not a legislative body in the true sense."

That is exactly what happened with the commission, which was negotiated by lawmakers, but then killed by McCarthy and McConnell, who either caused their colleagues to oppose it or read the room.

Biden's optimism. Amash's bleak assessment of Capitol Hill is exactly the opposite of what Biden has been pushing, that Republicans can and may very well come to the table to negotiate. That's why Biden has, so far, opposed either pressuring fellow Democrats to upend the filibuster in the Senate, or use parliamentary games to push through what he can.

Amash would rather Biden play tougher with Congress.