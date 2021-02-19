There's a uptick in migrants crossing into the US, driven by economic woes and hopes for change under Biden

In the meantime, communities along the border in Texas have expressed concern about migrants being released during the pandemic. McAllen requested thousands of Covid-19 tests from state officials last month after learning migrants were not being tested by CBP.

"To drop them off at our bus station without testing them first? I think that's irresponsible to not only the border but the whole United States," said McAllen Mayor Jim Darling.

The city received 6,000 tests, which are being administered by Catholic Charities. If migrants tests positive, the organization will help them quarantine in a local hotel. As of early February, no one had presented with a positive test, according to Catholic Charities.

In San Diego, there's also been an uptick in asylum seekers in the past few weeks, according to Kate Clark, senior director of immigration services at Jewish Family Service. The organization works with the county to help asylum seekers quarantine in hotels for 14 days and then assists the migrants in getting to their final destination.

She said they've especially seen an increase in families from Haiti. That includes two parents who asked to be called Faya and Dhoul. Faya said they didn't care who was president, but they are desperate to escape what they described as criminals threatening to kill them in Haiti.