There were four attacks, including an assault with a hammer, on Asian Americans in New York over the weekend

The attacker wounded the 31-year-old in the head, and she was taken to a hospital, according to NYPD's hate crimes Twitter account.

No arrests have been made yet, and the department is asking for the public's help in identifying the attacker whose pictures and video were posted on the Twitter account.

In Queens on the same day, a man approached a 22-year-old Asian man from behind at the Queens Plaza subway station and punched him in the back and chest before fleeing the scene, the NYPD said in a press release, which called the assault a hate crime.

Woman and teen attacked

On Saturday, a 52-year-old woman was pushed while waiting for a subway train in Brooklyn, the NYPD spokesperson said.

The alleged suspect — who is also believed to be a woman — fled and the victim suffered minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in the attack, according to the spokesperson.