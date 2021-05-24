There were at least 12 mass shootings across the US this weekend

Three people were killed and at least three others were injured in a shooting at an Ohio bar early Sunday morning, according to the Youngstown Police Department.

Officers were called to the Torch Club Bar & Grille in Youngstown shortly after 2 a.m. after reports of a shooting, police said.

Victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Police did not know the conditions of the victims.

No details were released on any possible suspects, and the motive was not immediately clear.

1 dead, 3 injured in Indiana shooting

One person is dead and three were injured in an early morning shooting at an apartment complex in Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to city police.

Gunfire was still going off when officers arrived at the apartment complex around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. After checking apartments that were hit by gunfire, police said they found three people with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life threatening injuries.