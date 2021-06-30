'There is still hope,' rescue team leader says as search enters 7th day at Florida building collapse

Alarcon said he has no idea how long the rescue and recovery efforts will go on, especially seeing as the round-the-clock work has barely scratched the surface of removing the debris. But he said the crews were motivated by understanding the perspective of the families.

"What would I do? How hard are we going to work to save our family members if something like this were to happen?" he told CNN's Anderson Cooper. "I just want (the families) to know that we're doing everything we can."

And many in the community are looking for ways they can help those impacted as well.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said that over $1.9 million has been raised to help those affected as of Tuesday, and some of those donations made to SupportSurfside.org have already been distributed to at least a dozen families in need and a handful of nonprofits.

The building's tennis center has been transformed. Now, it functions as a respite for the first responders, and the walls are adorned with flowers and photos memorializing those who are unaccounted for and the 12 who have died.