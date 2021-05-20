There is no mistaking the message authorities are sending in Ronald Greene and Andrew Brown cases

And yet Womble thought it "justified" that a police officer in Elizabeth City put a bullet in Brown's head.

I don't deal drugs. I don't have a criminal record. But there's little doubt I'd be scared out of my mind if a bunch of men screaming and pointing long guns my way suddenly showed up in my yard. In that state of mind, I don't know how I'd respond; none of us does. I'm not sure I'd even be able to hear them shouting "police" let alone have the wherewithal to obey commands to put my hands up and step out of my car -- all within a matter of a few seconds.

What's worse is that Womble said the officers knew in advance that Brown was not known to carry weapons, and none was found on him. Given that fact alone, it makes little sense that they decided that acting as though they were storming the beaches of Normandy was the right thing to do. There was nothing justified about anything those officers did. But a community feeling little more than disgust and contempt for them would be.

If you've ever wondered why chants of "defund the police" resonate among some of us, remember that the police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, created a dangerous situation, used that danger to justify putting a bullet in a man's brain in broad daylight while wearing body cameras and then the top law enforcement official in the area do his best to make it all go away. Remember how Greene was essentially tortured by officers in Louisiana and how bodycam footage contradicts what his family says police told them had happened. Then remember that these incidents are a part of a broader pattern that stretches back decades and seemingly won't end any time soon.