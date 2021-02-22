'There is light in the darkness': Biden honors the half million US lives lost to coronavirus

President Joe Biden honored the 500,000 American lives lost to coronavirus, speaking of the collective grief of a nation and in personal terms. Biden also participated in a moment of silence, joined by first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

President Joe Biden honored the 500,000 American lives lost to coronavirus on Monday, speaking of the collective grief of a nation and in personal terms.

"The people we lost were extraordinary. They spanned generations," he said. "Just like that, they took their final breath alone, in America."

Biden spoke from experience when it came to describing the grief of losing a loved one.

"For the loved ones left behind: I know all too well. I know what it's like to not be there when it happens. I know what it's like when you are there holding their hands, there's a look in their eye and they slip away," Biden said.

"I know that when you stare at that empty chair around the kitchen table it brings it all back no matter how long ago it happened, as if it just happened that moment," he added.

The President also expressed optimism, telling Americans: "We will get through this, I promise you."