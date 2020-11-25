There is a hunger crisis in America this Thanksgiving

"There are 22 million children who even before this pandemic relied upon free and reduced lunch," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the CEO of Feeding America. "When you hear that schools are closed, not only does that mean that there are challenges for children with an education, but it also means lost meals."

At home with her two high schoolers, Status now has to come up with money for three meals a day.

"I have to constantly buy food because now I have to supply food for breakfast. Now I have to supply food for lunch," she said.

The once-weekly pantry deliveries she gets are essential.

"I get eggs, I get milk. So all I have to do now is just provide the cereal, because they love their cereal in the morning," Status said.

Latino and Black households make up the majority of the population in the Bronx. Before the pandemic, Black Americans were nearly 2 1/2 times as likely to live in food-insecure households as White Americans, while Latinos were twice as likely, according to Feeding America. In their revised food insecurity projections for 2020, 18 of the 25 counties projected to have the highest 2020 food insecurity rates are majority Black.