Their communities are deserted by pharmacies. Advocates fear this will lead to inequitable vaccine access

Rochelle Sykes worries that her west side Chicago neighborhood will be left out when the Covid-19 vaccine becomes widely available next year.

The community, Sykes said, has no pharmacies or grocery stores within walking distance. And many of her neighbors don't own cars and suffer serious health conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

"If they're going to roll out a vaccine and they're going to roll it out to grocery stores and pharmacies, I see a problem," Sykes said. "Is it going to be free? That's one question. And how are they (residents) going to get there to get it?"

Chicago is among the cities across the country that could face roadblocks to vaccine access due to a lack of major pharmacy and grocery chains in their poorest Black and brown neighborhoods. Public health experts identify these communities as "pharmacy deserts" -- areas where a substantial number of residents have limited access to retail or independent pharmacies. The problem is largely found in areas with low income residents who have barriers to transportation.

Civil rights leaders and health advocates fear the disparity could leave underserved communities scrambling to figure out how to vaccinate everyone as the federal government says pharmacies will play a key role in vaccine distribution.