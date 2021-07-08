Their children vanished at an Indigenous boarding school. This tribe is bringing them home after 140 years

While some remains have been returned to their families and tribes in recent years, the remains of more than 100 people are still buried on the former school grounds, the OAC said.

It's unclear which tribes the rest of the children came from "due to poor record- keeping by the Indian Bureau during the operation of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School," the OAC said in a statement.

A group of teens fought for the repatriation

Malorie Arrow was a teenager when she and a few other members of the tribe's youth council made a stop on the grounds of the Carlisle Indian Industrial School after a 2015 trip to a conference in Washington, DC.

"It wasn't until we got to the grave sites that... till we got to the parking lot of the grave sites that we all started crying...like we all started crying, we all felt the energy there," said 22-year-old Arrow.

That visit sparked a movement within the tribe, led by youth members on that trip who began asking their elders why they couldn't just bring the children home, said Akichita Cikala Hoksila Eagle Bear, 23, another member of the youth council.