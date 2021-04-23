'The worst of all the catastrophes' recedes in Vegas

Las Vegas is preparing to fully reopen by June 1st after the coronavirus pandemic limited tourism and canceled conferences for over a year. CNN's Lucy Kafanov reports.

On a recent Wednesday night, the famous Las Vegas strip was teeming with tourists. Families crowded around the Fountains of Bellagio, enthralled by the light show as geysers of water soared hundreds of feet into the air while Frank Sinatra's "Luck Be a Lady" blasted over the loudspeakers.

Showgirls roamed the strip in pairs, posing for photos with visitors -- for a fee. Street vendors hawked waters and balloons. The only noticeable reminder of the pandemic were the masks obscuring most of the faces.

More than a year after the coronavirus pandemic turned the city into a ghost town, Las Vegas is slowly coming back to life, aided by the vaccine rollout and tentative reopenings.

Spiegelworld's cornerstone show "Absinthe" became one of the first Strip entertainment events to reopen on March 17 and is now boasting sold-out evening performances every Wednesday through Sunday.

The performances -- a fantastical blend of carnival and spectacle -- take place inside a tent located outside of Caesars Palace. Attendees are ushered to socially distances tables inside as masked performers dazzle the crowd.

Genevieve Landry has worked as an aerialist with "Absinthe" for the past decade. She says she's grateful to be working again but knows that many other entertainers aren't as lucky.