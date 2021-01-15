The world will take away a tragic truth from Biden's inauguration

"In it, she stood by the President, something she hasn't always done before in times of turmoil. Trump did not mention her husband's name, nor did she indicate he should receive an iota of responsibility for the insurrection. Instead, she appeared to lift parts of old statements and speeches into this new one, and added in a paragraph painting herself as a victim of a former staff member's continued criticism.

"There's never been any first lady as stubborn and defiant as Melania Trump," says Kate Andersen Brower, author of "First Women: The Grace and Power of America's Modern First Ladies." "I think she's digging in. I think she has channeled her husband's fury and is obviously not interested in playing the traditional role of a first lady who, in times of crisis, seeks to unite and soothe the country." Read the full story here.

