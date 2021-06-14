The West is uniting to confront China. How worried should Beijing be?

The G7's announcement doesn't include a ton of concrete steps forward. For example, the group is forming a task force to explore what it called the "Build Back Better World" initiative — a private-sector led plan to "help narrow the $40+ trillion infrastructure need in the developing world" that's clearly set up as a challenge to Belt and Road. But it has yet to lay out how much the program would cost, which is expected to be funded by US government finance groups, the private sector and the G7 countries.

Similarly, the communique's calls for China to "respect human rights and fundamental freedoms" in Xinjiang and Hong Kong came with little detail on how to follow through with action, nor did it offer any practical means of safeguarding the stability of the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

China still fired back against the statement, accusing the G7 of deliberately slandering China" and "arbitrarily interfering in China's internal affairs." The Chinese Embassy in London called it a "a serious violation of the basic norms of international relations."

There are a couple of reasons Beijing should be watching its back.