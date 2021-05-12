The vote to oust Liz Cheney took only 16 minutes. Here's what happened.

The vote to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her leadership position took only 16 minutes.

Before the House Republican Conference met Wednesday morning to oust the Wyoming congresswoman from her position as the third-ranking Republican member in Congress, sources told CNN they expected it to be quick.

But it happened so quickly that some members arrived just in time for the vote. It stood in contrast to the more than four-hour meeting and vote that took place on February 4 that kept Cheney in leadership at the time, following her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The meeting began with Cheney giving remarks to her colleagues, where she once again called out Trump for his "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen and other Republicans who aided his efforts to overturn his loss, charging that she would lead "the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles."