 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'The Voice' crowns a winner

'The Voice' crowns a winner

{{featured_button_text}}

"The Voice" has crowned a new champion.

After a fiercely competitive -- but socially distant -- season, Team Gwen pulled off its first win with performer Carter Rubin taking the title on Tuesday's season finale.

At 15, Rubin is among the youngest singers to ever win and the show's youngest male winner ever. Season 14 champ Brynn Cartelli was also 15 when she won.

"Oh my God, we won!" coach Gwen Stefani exclaimed in a reaction video posted to social media, alongside Rubin. "This is so crazy. We're trying to understand that this is happening right now."

Rubin beat out four others in the competition, including John Holiday (from John Legend's team), Desz (from Kelly Clarkson's team) and Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan (who were part of Blake Shelton's team).

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump campaign pushing false fraud claims and asking for cash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics