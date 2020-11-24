The Utah monolith probably wasn't the work of aliens, but it's still a mystery

Why is it in the Utah desert?

Hunter has a theory -- parts of "2001" were filmed in Monument Valley, along the Arizona-Utah border, he said, so it's possible the artist wanted to honor the film and place the real life monolith in a similar locale.

And in the film, the monolith was usually out of place -- in prehistoric Earth and buried on the Moon, Wright said. And like the fictional monoliths, this one certainly cuts a harsh, industrial figure against the rugged red rocks.

What does it mean?

Like all great, puzzling art, it's up for interpretation. Because no artist has claimed it, people are dreaming up their own explanations (read: aliens).

Whatever its intended meaning may be, the silver quadrilateral has been widely interpreted as an homage to the monoliths in Kubrick's film. Onscreen, the monoliths were large black rectangles that acted as a sort of beacon or communication device. It elevated the consciousness of all who touched it and drove evolution forward, Hunter said.