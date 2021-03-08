The US pandemic at one year: Looking back at the week everything changed, and looking forward

-- Later that week, Lehrer's show will electronically bury a "2020 time capsule" hard drive. Submissions are still being accepted here.

Sunday front pages marked the moment

Benjy Renton compiled some of the US front pages that looked back on the past year. The Tribune-Review in Pennsylvania headlined it "The deadliest year: What have we learned?" The Day in New London, Connecticut said "pandemic deaths leave an unfillable void" above sketches of some of the local lives lost. And The Tri-City Herald in Kennewick, Washington ran the names of every confirmed Covid-19 death in the region on the front page.

The current state of play

In "the fight against the deadly coronavirus, we're finally moving a few steps forward," Ana Cabrera said on CNN Sunday afternoon. "But every day we see unfortunate things around the country that threaten to take us a few steps back," from the easing of restrictions to the spread of variants.