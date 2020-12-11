The US is a step closer to a Covid-19 vaccine authorization. But that's unlikely to impact the dark and deadly days ahead

A timeline for the future

It's likely the US won't see any meaningful, widespread impacts from vaccinations until well into 2021. But just how quickly the country will be able to recover depends on how quickly Americans get vaccinated -- and how many people are willing to get the vaccine.

"If we have a smooth vaccination program where everybody steps to the plate quickly, we could get back to some form of normality, reasonably quickly. Into the summer, and certainly into the fall," Fauci told CNN Thursday.

"My hope and my projection is that if we get people vaccinated en mass so that we get that large percentage of the population, as we get into the fall, we can get real comfort about people being in schools, safe in school -- be that K-12, or college," he added.

HHS Secretary Alex Azar said earlier this week at least 20 million Americans will be able to get Covid-19 vaccines by the end of the month, 50 million by the end of January and at least 100 million should be vaccinated by the end of the first quarter.

"We remain confident that across our portfolio of multiple vaccines, we will have enough doses for any American who wants a vaccine by the end of the second quarter of 2021," Azar added.

The US is in a crisis