The US economy is growing at its fastest pace since 1984

There are already signs the US recovery is gaining speed. American employers added 916,000 jobs in March, the biggest gain since August. The US manufacturing sector is also roaring ahead, with the ISM Manufacturing Index recently posting its best reading since 1983.

The IMF expects that the coronavirus vaccine rollout and massive government stimulus will combine this year to produce the fastest annual growth rate in the United States since 1984 under President Ronald Reagan. But many other countries will have to wait until 2022 or 2023 to recover all the output lost during the pandemic. Global output growth will slow to 4.4% next year, according to the IMF.

"Multispeed recoveries are under way in all regions and across income groups, linked to stark differences in the pace of vaccine rollout, the extent of economic policy support, and structural factors such as reliance on tourism," said Gita Gopinath, director of research at the IMF. "The divergent recovery paths are likely to create significantly wider gaps in living standards between developing countries and others."