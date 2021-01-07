The US Capitol siege was no 'third world country' crisis. This was a uniquely American monster

But what's happening in America is uniquely American. It is that country's monster, just like the monsters elsewhere (often allowed to exist, it should be mentioned, through support -- overt or covert -- from the US and the West) are unique to the nations where they exist.

Most Americans are horrified and disgusted by what has transpired, to see an attempt to have their democracy stolen from them, nearly ripped to shreds, the future uncertain, and propelled by lies and fiction propagated by the highest seat of power.

There has been a brief glimpse of the fear and violence that grip other countries' populations who are fighting and dying in the name of democracy and freedom. A glimpse of how quickly what one takes for granted can be destroyed, how frail the fabric of society really is, of how a fringe and violent minority can overtake the narrative.

America used to have a moral standing, or at least the facade of one. It's one that has been eroded over the years, even before the Trump era, with its more recent history of the invasion of Iraq under fabricated pretenses, the locking-up of alleged terrorists in Guantanamo Bay without due process, the continued support of dictators, monarchies, and autocrats when it's in America's interests.