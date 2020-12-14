The 'urban myth' behind the GOP claims of voter fraud

That charge of systemic urban cheating encapsulates the widespread fear among Republicans that they are losing control of the country to a racially and religiously diverse Democratic coalition based primarily in the nation's largest cities.

That was the same anxiety that prompted last week's musings about conservative secession by conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who noted: "I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York." And it's the same fear that Trump prodded during his recent campaign rally in Valdosta, Georgia (population 56,457), when he presented his charge that Democrats are trying to "steal" the election as the culmination of his larger message that elites, minorities and other groups in the Democratic coalition are trying to "steal" the country from his mostly White and non-urban base.

"This is our country," Trump insisted to his preponderantly White audience. "And you know this, and you see it, but they are trying to take it from us through rigging, fraud, deception and deceit."