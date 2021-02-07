The undoing of Donald Trump's presidency

On trial...again

Donald Trump's trial in the Senate over the Capitol riot begins a year and four days after he was acquitted in that chamber of using his power to press Ukraine's president to launch an investigation of Biden. The lone Republican who voted to convict Trump, Mitt Romney, said then, in words that turned out to be prophetic, "Corrupting an election to keep oneself in office is perhaps the most abusive and destructive violation of one's oath of office that I can imagine."

The Republican-controlled Senate refused to call witnesses in the trial. Democrats, who now run the chamber, shouldn't make the same mistake, wrote Michael D'Antonio. "Failure to call witnesses who could offer first-person accounts of the Trump insurrection would be prosecutorial misconduct. Including them would likely draw a bigger TV audience among Americans who want to hear fellow citizens, not politicians, explain how Trump incited the mob that then waged a bloody attack and occupation of the US Capitol."