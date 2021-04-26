The Trump Republican circus gears up for another tour

Across the nation, pro-Trump state lawmakers are effectively making it harder for Black Americans to vote and argue they must act to reassure those who distrust the electoral system -- largely because of Trump's flagrant lies. Perhaps most perniciously, Trump's cronies are carrying out a sham recount of the long-settled election in Arizona. It won't put him back in the Oval Office but will further torch US democracy to soothe a beaten leader's vanity. Social media firms and media that point out Trump's obvious lies are accused of censoring or "canceling" conservative voices.

Democrats, according to Trump partisans, want to get rid of the police entirely, not introduce reforms. Never mind that they are working with GOP senators to ban officers from using choke holds and make it easier to prosecute bad cops after Floyd's death.

Given that this brand of stunt and grievance politics in recent years lost the Republicans the House, the Senate and the White House, it might seem like a bad bet. And Biden's approval ratings, higher than Trump ever managed -- especially on the pandemic -- suggest that the public prefers a president that doesn't impose his towering ego on the country, or openly lie and stoke the most aching national divides before breakfast. Biden has also deliberately carved out a persona as a fixer who is merely trying to get the country back on its feet.