The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino just got demolished

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was demolished after being closed since 2014. Donald Trump opened it in 1984.

The Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City has been demolished, ending a nearly 40-year run at the New Jersey shore.

Trump Plaza opened in 1984 and was once a key aspect of former President Donald Trump's sprawling real estate portfolio. The casino was shuttered in 2014, and the building has since fallen into disrepair and had to be demolished, city officials recently said.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn currently owns the site and has not announced future plans for it, according to CNN affiliate WPVI. Onlookers flocked to the area to watch the implosion and nearby hotels offered special packages for prime views.

About 3,000 pieces of dynamite were used to implode the 34-story building, the New York Times reported. The destruction took only a few seconds.