The Trump fundraising scam is the least surprising part about his presidency

* As The Washington Post's Philip Bump noted , Trump visited a Trump property on 428 days of his presidency, once every three days or so during his time in the White House.

* The first cut of the millions that Trump raised -- ostensibly to fund his legal fight after the 2020 election -- went to his Save America PAC, a fine print inclusion that many (many!) people did not realize when donating.

So, this latest report of Trump's campaign duping its own donors is a feature of who he is, not a glitch. Trump -- and his brood, which he keeps close to him -- always have an eye on how to separate people from their money. Nothing changed when he got elected President. Not one thing. One example: According to CREW, a government watchdog, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner "reported between $172 million and $640 million in outside income while working in the White House."