The Trump ally in the Senate leading the President's futile effort to challenge the Electoral College votes

He argued that there's a "human trafficking crisis" because "our culture has completely lost its way."

"We must also deliver a message to our culture that the false gospel of 'anything goes' ends in this road of slavery," Hawley added.

A spokeswoman for Hawley's campaign stood by the candidate's remarks when asked for comment at the time, adding that he had aggressively cracked down on sex trafficking since he took office as attorney general.

Vocal tech critic

Hawley's tenure in Congress has been defined by his role as a vocal tech critic eager to impose consequences on Silicon Valley over its dominance in the global economy.

He's railed against Section 230, a law that shields internet companies from being liable for what is posted on their websites by them or third parties, which is a grievance Trump shares. The President delivered on his promise to veto the National Defense Authorization Act because it did not repeal Section 230, and in a bipartisan rebuke, the Senate overrode that veto last week -- the first successful override of Trump's presidency.

But Hawley joined with six other GOP senators in voting to let Trump's veto of the defense bill stand.