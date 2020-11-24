The Trump administration is considering shortening the recommended quarantine time for Covid-19

CNN's Wolf Blitzer speaks with Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir after he said President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force is reviewing evidence about how long people need to quarantine to be safe and slow the spread of Covid-19.

President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force is reviewing evidence about how long people need to quarantine to be safe and slow the spread of Covid-19, according to Assistant Secretary for Health Adm. Brett Giroir.

Giroir said at a news conference Tuesday held by the US Department of Health and Human Services that there is starting to be a "preponderance of evidence" that a shorter quarantine, complemented by a test, may be enough to slow the spread of Covid-19, and that a 14-day quarantine may no longer be necessary. He did not say specifically what shorter time period is being considered.

"We are actively working on that type of guidance right now, reviewing the evidence, but we want to make absolutely sure," Giroir said. "Again, these kinds of recommendations aren't willy-nilly. They're worked on with a variety of experts."

Giroir stressed to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room" later Tuesday that the agency has not yet made a decision on the matter but that it "will be driven by data."

"Half of people become symptomatic by day five. That's when the virus is present. There's a long tail of very low probability afterwards. So the postulate is ... if you get a test on day seven or day 10, particularly, can that shorten your quarantine from 14 days to perhaps 10 days?" he said.